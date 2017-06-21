Jumpers and Jazz spirit sets in

FLYING HIGH: Jumpers and Jazz banners are being put up around Warwick in preparation for next month's festival.

Festival fever has hit Warwick, with banners being given pride of place in the city this morning for the upcoming Jumpers and Jazz festival.

Construction workers began placing the banners along Albion St this morning to the delight of onlookers.

Due to begin in one month, the 10-day event draws crowds from near and far eager to see trees dressed in winter woollies and creative displays from local talent.

The launch of the festival's program last week started the spirit rolling, with a jam packed line up including live art creation from the team the First Coat festival in Toowoomba and a new set up for the Saturday jazz lounge inside Town Hall.