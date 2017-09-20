27°
Jumpers and Jazz supporters celebrated

HARD WORKERS: Jumpers and Jazz in July volunteers (from left) Fran Hockings, Jenny Loy, Betty Wells and Fiona Caldwell.
by Elyse Wurm

IT'S hard to believe two months have past since tree jumpers lined the streets of Warwick.

On Monday night all the volunteers, sponsors and supporters who pulled together for Jumpers and Jazz in July, which is entirely run by volunteers, were recognised for their efforts.

Warwick Art Gallery held a thank-you event for those who worked hard behind the scenes, offering wine, food from Belle Vue Cafe and a chance to catch up.

Jumpers and Jazz in July Inc committee chairman Michael Dwan commended the crowd of about 20 people for their contributions, in a year which saw both Better Homes and Gardens and the Today Show feature the festival.

"It just goes to show every little group who pulled together with their own events has made it (Jumpers and Jazz in July) a great event,” Mr Dwan said.

Volunteer Fran Hockings enjoyed the opportunity to meet others who took part in the festival.

"It's great to get together and mingle, everyone does different things,” she said.

Fellow volunteer Jenny Loy appreciated the recognition for months of hard work.

"It's nice to be acknowledged for what we've done,” she said.

Jumpers and Jazz in July Inc treasurer Helen Gross said it was great to deem the event a success, giving thanks to the dedicated volunteers.

"We'd never get it done without them, but we'd love to see more people too,” she said.

Jumpers and Jazz in July Inc marketing and communications coordinator Karina Devine said people with skills to donate, such as graphic design or social media, would be appreciated next year.

"With the number of volunteers (now), we could easily double it,” she said.

