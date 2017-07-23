Jumpers and Jazz wins over 'Fast' Ed

Tara Dennis and 'Fast' Ed Halmagyi at the Killarney Bonfire night.

BETTER Homes and Gardens have given the Jumpers and Jazz Festival a big tick of approval.

'Fast' Ed Halmagyi and Tara Dennis were in town to film a number of segments for the popular lifestyle show.

One segment involved cooking up a storm at the Killarney Bonfire.

Mr Halmagyi said the people and the event were incredible.

"People were hilariously entertaining,” he said.

"We've travelled to many parts of Australia, however the people in both Warwick and Killarney have been so welcoming and open-spirited.”

The sunset setting amongst the bonfire was appreciated by Mr Halmagyi.

"The whole festival has been a real eye-opener.

"It's certainly been one of the best ground-up festivals I've been to.

"From the community spirit, to the creativity and the colour, it's been amazing.

"There was a time when the sun was setting, and the bonfire and drums set up a scene reminiscent of something from Mad Max.

"It was brilliant!”

Warwick's Jumper and Jazz Festival will appear on the August 11 episode of Better Homes and Gardens.