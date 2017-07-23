20°
News

Jumpers and Jazz wins over 'Fast' Ed

Sean Teuma
| 23rd Jul 2017 9:39 AM
Tara Dennis and 'Fast' Ed Halmagyi at the Killarney Bonfire night.
Tara Dennis and 'Fast' Ed Halmagyi at the Killarney Bonfire night. Sean Teuma

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BETTER Homes and Gardens have given the Jumpers and Jazz Festival a big tick of approval.

'Fast' Ed Halmagyi and Tara Dennis were in town to film a number of segments for the popular lifestyle show.

One segment involved cooking up a storm at the Killarney Bonfire.

Mr Halmagyi said the people and the event were incredible.

"People were hilariously entertaining,” he said.

"We've travelled to many parts of Australia, however the people in both Warwick and Killarney have been so welcoming and open-spirited.”

The sunset setting amongst the bonfire was appreciated by Mr Halmagyi.

"The whole festival has been a real eye-opener.

"It's certainly been one of the best ground-up festivals I've been to.

"From the community spirit, to the creativity and the colour, it's been amazing.

"There was a time when the sun was setting, and the bonfire and drums set up a scene reminiscent of something from Mad Max.

"It was brilliant!”

Warwick's Jumper and Jazz Festival will appear on the August 11 episode of Better Homes and Gardens.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  better homes and gardens fast ed jumpers and jazz killarney bonfire night tara dennis

Multiple fires break out in Warwick and Killarney areas

Multiple fires break out in Warwick and Killarney areas

Fire units on scene of fires on road east of Warwick

Poet delights the crowd at early morning breakfast

Joseph Marstella, Trevor Moore, poet Marco Gliori and Caitlyn Marstella at the Welcome to Warwick Poet's Breakfast at the Warwick RSL.

Some stories of the past brought back at poet's breakfast

Man in watchhouse after warrant executed

The man is in the Warwick Watchhouse pending his court appearance.

Warwick man to appear in court on warrant

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Sunday

FULL DAY: Events will start at the crack of dawn today with a poet's breakfast.

Start the day with a poet's breakfast

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Jumpers and Jazz brings Warwick to life

RAD: Lisa Burgess inside her labour of love - a yarn-bombed Kombi called Spike.

Get a snapshot of this year's quirky festival

Potters in a spin over soup night

FIRED UP: Ray Tainton created 413 bowls for the Hot Pots Soup Night.

About 450 bowls have been made for the popular festival event

Rose City draws awarded artist

ARTISTIC STREAK: Margaret Goldsmith is among the artists exhibiting at art@st.mark's.

Rose City draws awarded artist

FINAL PHONE CALL: Princes’ regret over last words to Diana

ON THE night of August 30, 1997, a then-15-year-old Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry received a phone call from their mother Princess Diana.

OPINION: Splendour reached peak glitter

Courtney Smoulden and Dylan Barker sporting some of the extensive glitter available at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

2017 is, officially, the year of Splendour in the Glitter

Karl Stefanovic breaks his silence on divorce, new love

Karl poses for Stellar’s July 23 issue. Picture: Steven Chee Source:Stellar Magazine

Stefanovic on his marriage breakdown, new girlfriend

Home Alone actor John Heard dies aged 72

John Heard opposite Catherine O’Hara (and Macaulay Culkin, inset) in Home Alone. Picture: YouTubeSource:Supplied

He was 72.

What's on the small screen this week

Matty J and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelor.

WINNERS will be crowned on MasterChef and Australian Ninja Warrior.

Beauty blogger’s horribly racist product review

Popular beauty blogger run off the internet for racist comment

Outrage as Ninja Warrior cuts Australia's fittest man

Adelaide’s James Newbury was mysteriously cut from the Ninja Warrior broadcast.

Australia's fittest man wasn’t good enough for Ninja Warrior.

Rural Benefits

522 Roona Road, Junabee 4370

Rural 3 1 2 $ 269,000

JUNABEE - only 12K East of Warwick. Set on 1133 m, in a rural community with mountain and valley views, is a 3 bedroom brick home on a bitumen road. All bedroom...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'