Jumping into festival fun at Jumpers and Jazz

ART COMES ALIVE: Yarnbombed golf buggy Petal with the Egg Bomb Project caravan at Jumpers and Jazz in July 2016.

THE banners for Jumpers and Jazz have gone up, which means the quirky winter festival is well and truly on its way.

This year's program is chock full of festival favourites with plenty more tastings and music events added to the line-up.

Jumpers and Jazz kicks of on July 20 with the judging of the tree jumper exhibition set to be another great attraction for local and visitors alike, with meander set as the theme for the exhibition.

Keep an eye out for the guided tree jumper tours, perfect for new visitors to the festival.

Tickets are still available for the Winter Dinner and Concert on July 21, which promises to be a great evening of dining on local produce, with guest performers Girl Friday and Dezzie D and the Stingrayz.

Get your tickets for $95 per person from warwicktickets.com.au for the dinner, beginning from 5.30pm in the Town Hall

On the first weekend, art@stmarks will return to the Anglican Parish Church Hall, bringing plenty of local art to displays from July 21 to 23.

Jazz @ The Gallery will again be set up in the Warwick Art Gallery garden on July 22.

Head along to enjoy the outdoor lounge and listen to jazz or browse the artisan market from 9.30am-2.30pm.

There's plenty more in store at the art gallery (page 21), including artist talks and workshops.

For the first time in 2017, the gallery will also invite street artists from Toowoomba's First Coat Festival to paint a mural at the Gallery Courtyard on July 24 and 25.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said it was great to bring a year-round reminder of the festival to life as a permanent feature at the gallery.

"People talk about Jumpers and Jazz all year long so it's exciting to bring something that will reflect it all year long,” Karina said.

"It's something new and innovative for the gallery and Warwick could do with some contemporary public art.”

The first Saturday will also have the Killarney Bonfire Night and Abbey at the Roses' Christmas in July return for a fantastic celebration of the season.

Joie de Vivre, Rupert's Bar and Grill, Belle Vue Cafe and Bluebird Kitchen are all coming on board with foodie events throughout the festival.

This is just a selection of the myriad great events coming to Jumpers and Jazz 2017.

For more information, go to jumpersandjazz.com.