Junior Cowgirl out to have some fun

KEEN: Aleta Bellingham will be vying for the title of Warwick Rodeo Junior Cowgirl.

KEEN: Aleta Bellingham will be vying for the title of Warwick Rodeo Junior Cowgirl. Contributed

AN ATTITUDE to have a go at anything has spurred on this Warwick Rodeo Junior Cowgirl hopeful.

Aleta Bellingham is entering her first rodeo contest, and said she is looking forward to the new ground.

"I've been coming to the Warwick Rodeo since I was very young,” Aleta said.

"I competed last year in the pony club barrel race and came fourth, which was a lot of fun and very exciting.

"My mother and father have also competed for many years in the campdraft, as well as my uncle.”

The 12-year-old is currently in Year 7 at Warwick State High, where she is a keen athlete.

"This year I represented Warwick State in athletics in the 100 and 200 metre events,” she said.

"I'm also a member of the Warwick Pony Club, and competed in the state championships in Roma, which was really fun and a great experience.”

Aleta will be partnered by Signet, her black quarter horse mare she describes as "very kind and loving”.

She said she is looking forward to entering the competition to make new friends and take in the experience which she has been a part of for many years.