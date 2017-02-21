Junior judges out in force

Natasha Dau is training to be a small animal judge.

THE angora goat exhibition at the Clifton Show has been nurturing young talent to rise up through the judging ranks.

Clifton angora goat steward Graham Dau from Pilton said local high schools, students and show officials were working towards a common goal to give junior judges a platform to shine.

"Our main object of being here is to train agricultural students from Warwick, Oakey and Clifton high schools about what's involved in small animal management and to encourage them to become judges themselves,” Mr Dau said.

The program, which has been running for three years, involved teachers taking students to local angora farms including the Dau family's Dauson Angoras to learn about goat genetics, fleece production and farm enterprises with complementary small animal practices.

"The students are highly knowledgeable on small animal and some who are as young as 13 are winning major judging competitions where they are up against 25-year-old agricultural teachers,” Mr Dau said.

He said there were six angora goat judges in the region who were helping to train students achieve judging tickets.

"These young people are our future in the industry,” Mr Dau said.

Mr Dau's daughters Leanna and Natasha Dau are both junior angora goat judges.

There were 40 angoras competing at the show.