Junior stars ready for challenge

GOOD DELIVERY: Warwick's Jesse Bohm sends down a delivery during the Challenge Cup.

GOOD DELIVERY: Warwick's Jesse Bohm sends down a delivery during the Challenge Cup.

CRICKET: A host of promising young cricketers will put their skills to the test in Toowoomba this weekend.

Drawing players from south west Queensland, Lockyer Valley and Darling Downs regions, the Challenge Cup will pit City and Country teams against each other.

"It's the final round of the competition this weekend and pretty much everything is still up for grabs," Challenge Cup co-ordinator Graham Bourke said.

"The cup has been going since the beginning of February and there has been a fantastic quality of cricket on show across the three age groups.

"Wins this weekend will decide where the titles go."

Bourke said the Challenge Cup was reintroduced to the junior cricket fixture to provide players with a new test.

"There are four teams in each of the under-11, U13 and U15 age divisions," he said.

"We have South East and South West Country as well as Toowoomba North and South.

"We divided Toowoomba into two teams because it has a strong club competition and the country teams draw together the best players from their regions.

"It's a great opportunity for the players to test themselves against other great players.

"It's also a real boost for the towns that host it.

"We play each round in different regional centres which has all the flow-on effects you'd expect."

Matches at Captain Cook Oval and Newtwon Park start at 8.30am Sunday.