Junior’s given second chance to tee off

STRONG NUMBERS: Organisers for Warwick’s junior golf come and try day are hoping to replicate the same success they had in January.

GOLF: It’s a matter of weeks until Warwick’s junior golfers will be on course once more, following the resumption of the popular program.

A come and try day has been scheduled for July 5 to entice children aged five to 12 to become more involved with the sport.

Warwick trainee golf professional Connor Cruice said there had already been significant interest in the program, despite only just advertising.

“We had about 30 in the junior program prior to COVID-19, so it will be good to get them back out there again,” he said.

“And we had over 50 at our last come and try day, so hopefully we’ll be able to replicate some of those numbers.”

Like many sporting bodies, the My Golf junior was brought to a halt due to coronavirus restrictions despite the club remaining open during lockdowns.

Cruice is hopeful more children will be interested in taking up the sport at a young age, citing its benefits on and off the course.

“If they pick it up when they’re younger, it’s easier – it can be a frustrating game to pick up when you’re older,” he said.

“There are a lot of benefits, the etiquette, class and professionalism sides stick out.

“On top of that, it gets you active and it has a lot of benefits for flexibility and mobility.

“It’s also for people who aren’t necessarily fast runners or suited to other sports.”

While the last come and try day saw a record number of attendees, Cruice is encouraging interested families to pre-register to avoid missing out.

“The last one we just said people can show up on the day, but this time we definitely need bookings to ensure there is adequate space,” he said.

“After the come and try day we start our My Golf program, which lasts the school term and then we have camps in the school holidays.

“We’ll also have a competition on Sundays for the juniors that will be tailored depending on the age of the children. It could be a three hole or nine-hole competition.”

For more information on how to book contact the Warwick Golf Club Pro Shop on 4661 3664.