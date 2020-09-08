Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Jury dismissed in backpacker attempted murder trial

by Toby Vue
8th Sep 2020 7:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN 11-person jury in the Raynard Gregory Moodoonuthi attempted murder trial has been dismissed after they failed to reach a verdict following two days of deliberation.

Mr Moodoonuthi, 37, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, appeared in Cairns Supreme Court on Monday when Justice Jim Henry initially told the jury he had discharged a juror earlier in the day due to a family health crisis.

Chilean stab victim Constanza Escudero at Skyrail. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Chilean stab victim Constanza Escudero at Skyrail. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

MORE NEWS

Police shut down huge bush rave in Far North

Cairns union boss sentenced for intimidation

Police released image in hunt for peeping Tom

He told the jury to continue deliberation but subsequently recalled them for dismissal.

Mr Moodoonuthi was on trial last week after police allege he stabbed Chilean woman Constanza Escudero, 27, in the kitchen of Gecko's Backpackers, where she was staying at the time, in August 2019.

The matter is set before the court again on December 7.

toby.vue@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Jury dismissed in backpacker attempted murder trial

More Stories

attempted murder backpacker cairns court jury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Warwick’s drug dealers

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Warwick’s drug dealers

        Crime From trafficking to dealing to minors, here are some of Warwick’s worst drug offenders.

        Child murder charge returns to Warwick court

        Premium Content Child murder charge returns to Warwick court

        Crime Warwick woman Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with killing the 2-year-old boy while...

        Warwick park areas closed off after asbestos found

        Premium Content Warwick park areas closed off after asbestos found

        News SDRC said they were investigating the potentially dangerous material found at the...

        Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Premium Content Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Pets & Animals Snakes pulled from roofs, beds, pools, in catchers’ ‘mental’ week