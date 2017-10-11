Jury reaches verdict in 'offensive' mail case

A 72-YEAR-OLD man has been found not guilty at Warwick District Court after being accused of sending 'offensive' posters throughout Stanthorpe.

Herman Annes Christiaan Odijk this week pleaded not guilty to six charges of using a postal service in a manner reasonable people would consider offensive.

The Stanthorpe man was accused of sending six posters to various recipients, including school principals, with the picture of a neighbour and the words 'Paedophile alert' written across the top.

The neighbour's home address was also included on the poster.

The jury deliberated today returned their verdict this afternoon.