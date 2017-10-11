29°
News

Jury reaches verdict in 'offensive' mail case

Warwick Court House
Warwick Court House kerri moore
by Elyse Wurm

A 72-YEAR-OLD man has been found not guilty at Warwick District Court after being accused of sending 'offensive' posters throughout Stanthorpe.

Herman Annes Christiaan Odijk this week pleaded not guilty to six charges of using a postal service in a manner reasonable people would consider offensive.

The Stanthorpe man was accused of sending six posters to various recipients, including school principals, with the picture of a neighbour and the words 'Paedophile alert' written across the top.

The neighbour's home address was also included on the poster.

The jury deliberated today returned their verdict this afternoon.

Topics:  offensive mail stanthorpe crime trial warwick district court

Warwick Daily News
Two females charged over alleged assault of 15-year-old

Two females charged over alleged assault of 15-year-old

UPDATE 6AM: POLICE have charged a girl and a woman following investigations into the alleged assault of a 15-year-old girl in Warwick early Tuesday morning.

Third time's a charm for Jess

STOKED: Jess Thompson with a congratulatory sign at WIRAC, designed by colleague and friend Carla Thornton.

Police dream achieved by determined and hard-working local.

Mushroom pickers testify over alleged $646k underpayment

Marland Mushrooms' growing facility at Stapyllton

Student: It's hard maintaining a fast pace for per-mushroom pay.

Blackouts a serious reality this summer

With temperatures set to soar, Queensland's energy will be tested.

David Littleproud says lack of power not good enough in 2017.

Local Partners