Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been tasked to a serious motorcycle crash south of Mackay. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been tasked to a serious motorcycle crash south of Mackay. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
Breaking

JUST IN: Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 12:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition with multiple injuries following a crash south of Mackay.

The rescue chopper is on the way.

Paramedics were called to Cape Palmerston National Park at 11.17am Saturday.

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a crash at Cape Palmerston on Saturday
A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a crash at Cape Palmerston on Saturday

 

At this stage it is unknown what caused the crash.

A rider is being assessed and treated for head, chest, stomach and leg injuries.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed RACQ CQ Rescue had been called to help the seriously injured rider.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

cape palmerston mackay crashes mackay motorbike crash mackay racq cq rescue queensland ambulance serivce
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OVERNIGHT STEAL SPREE: Store break-in, car theft and more

        Premium Content OVERNIGHT STEAL SPREE: Store break-in, car theft and more

        Crime Motorcycles, cars stolen while an alleged Warwick drink drinker is charged following a morning crash. DETAILS INSIDE:

        Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Premium Content Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Property Is your suburb on the list of crazy sales?

        FRESH DROP: New distillery, perfumery with big plans

        Premium Content FRESH DROP: New distillery, perfumery with big plans

        Business The potential development hopes to use its unique position to put an all-new spin...

        42,500 building licences ‘ripped up within weeks’

        Premium Content 42,500 building licences ‘ripped up within weeks’

        Business A warning has been issued to tens of thousands of builders