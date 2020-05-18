Justin Bieber opens up about sex regret

If Justin Bieber could go back in time, he says he'd do some things differently.

The Yummy singer, 26, opened up about his troubled past on his and wife Hailey Baldwin's Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch, specifically when the topic of sex came up.

"If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would've saved myself for marriage," the pop star said with Baldwin by his side.

He continued that, as "crazy" as it sounds, he believes sex can complicate relationships before marriage.

"Sex can be kind of confusing when you're just being sexually active with anybody. We went there. It's just true," he said.

"I probably would have saved myself for marriage," Bieber added.

Baldwin, 23, said she doesn't know if she would have remained celibate before saying "I do" but understood where her husband was coming from.

"I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing," she said.

Bieber and Baldwin had brief relationships prior to tying the knot in September 2019. In between, Bieber notoriously dated Selena Gomez, in addition to having a number of other short-lived flings with other women.

Bieber's sex comments came on the heels of Baldwin discussing the couple's ups and downs on Friday.

"I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were going to get married or [it] was going to lead to that," the model revealed in an interview with Hillsong Channel.

"I didn't necessarily know what the timeline was going to be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith … and I just trusted the people I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him," she continued.

Bieber, who previously opened up about being celibate prior to rekindling his romance with Baldwin, ultimately proved to the young model that he had, in fact, changed.

"We had gotten back together and I had seen how much he had changed and how different he was in terms of his demeanour, the way he carried himself, the way he was explaining to me what he had been doing with his life and just where he was, was different than he had ever been," she said.

The couple became engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in September 2019 in South Carolina in front of friends and family. But before that, they legally said "I do" in New York City in 2018.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Justin Bieber opens up about sex regret