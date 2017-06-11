Juvenile charged after rock throwing incident in CBD

Police want the help of the public

A 16-year-old boy from Warwick has been charged with public nuisance after a car was struck by a rock while it drove past Bunnings in Palmerin St early this afternoon.

Acting Sergeant Ryan Harmer, of Warwick police, said he believed a group of six juveniles were throwing rocks from the top of buildings, including from the roof of the now closed Dick Smith premises and the roof of a building near the Warwick Post Office.

"There have been about five reports of rocks being thrown, one car had two windows broken,” he said.

"Bits of concrete were broken off one roof and thrown.”

Some of the reports were at night when the rock throwers couldn't be seen in the dark on CBD roofs. There was also damage to a vehicle in the car park at the Warwick RSL.

The 16-year-old charged with the rock throwing today near Bunnings will face Warwick Children's Court on June 27.

Acting Sgt Harmer said Warwick police would really appreciate information from the public immediately they witnessed a rock throwing incident.

"Keep an eye on the people concerned while you call police,” he said.

Investigations are continuing into all incidents. Call police on 46604444.