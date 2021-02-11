Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A gang of juveniles as young as 13-years-old have gone on a 130km joyride from Brisbane’s West End to Kilcoy in a stolen vehicle (file image).
A gang of juveniles as young as 13-years-old have gone on a 130km joyride from Brisbane’s West End to Kilcoy in a stolen vehicle (file image).
Crime

Juveniles steal car, drive over 130km to country town

Ali Kuchel
11th Feb 2021 12:51 PM | Updated: 1:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A gang of juveniles as young as 13-years-old have gone on an alleged 130km joyride in a stolen vehicle from Brisbane's West End to Kilcoy.

The juveniles, ranging in age from 13 to 16 from Brisbane and Cherbourg, allegedly stole a car and have become allegedly tangled in a series of theft offences throughout their journey across southeast Queensland.

According to Toogoolawah police officer in charge sergeant John Cumner, the vehicle used in the joyride was stolen from West End earlier that day.

Multiple police officers from Lowood, Esk and Toogoolawah tracked the juveniles, who in Kilcoy, fled the stolen vehicle, police will allege.

Sergeant Cumner said a 14-year-old female, 15-year-old male and 16-year-old male were remanded in custody to appear in the Caboolture Children's court on February 26.

The other juveniles involved were charged and released on bail to appear in the same court on February 17.

toogoolawah police youth crime
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grove Juice faces huge blow over tough new health laws

        Premium Content Grove Juice faces huge blow over tough new health laws

        News The major Warwick employer has pleaded for help to stop a state move that could bring production come to a standstill.

        $5M+ PROJECT: Huge St Mary’s upgrades under way

        Premium Content $5M+ PROJECT: Huge St Mary’s upgrades under way

        News The massive overhaul will see the Warwick school’s two campuses unite for the first...

        $25M Eight Mile overpass works finally commence

        Premium Content $25M Eight Mile overpass works finally commence

        News One of the Warwick area’s most ‘notorious black spots’, an expected completion date...

        Australian Survivor to be filmed in Queensland

        Premium Content Australian Survivor to be filmed in Queensland

        TV A tiny Queensland country town will play host to Australian Survivor