Police are investigating three instances of rocks being thrown at cars.

FIVE or six juveniles were "spotted” throwing a rock at a moving car in Palmerin St, opposite Bunnings, at 1.30pm today.

Sergeant Greg Burton, of Warwick police, said three vehicles had been damaged by rocks at the weekend.

"We had reports of vehicles damaged by rocks in the carpark of the Warwick RSL Memorial Club and in Palmerin St on Saturday night,” he said.

"Police would appreciate any information on the rock throwing.”