Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Check out this video of kangaroos fighting in the snow

by Jack Gramenz
11th Aug 2020 2:08 PM

Two kangaroos have been filmed fighting while heavy snow falls in a video shared to Facebook.

The roos squared up for a solid two minutes on Sunday while kookaburras heckled in the background.

The video was captured at Mount Jerrong, west of Sydney.

"Nothing beats a good kanga fight when there's nothing on the tele," KangaWomba Lodge owner Wendy Lindsay wrote on her post sharing the video.

The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

 

It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

RELATED: Stray dog adopted as car company mascot

RELATED: Woman in hospital after whale encounter

"We see a lot of the kangaroos fighting, but to see them in the snow like that, it was pretty amazing," Wendy told 7 News.

"It's nice to have that little bit of magic happening."

It's not clear what the kangaroos were fighting about but the native marsupials are prolific boxers, often duking it out for dominance, mates, and perhaps even fun.

 

Originally published as Kangaroos have huge fight in the snow

wild life

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family terrorised by early swooping season

        Premium Content Family terrorised by early swooping season

        Environment Magpie amps up its attack, undeterred by zip ties or peace offerings from fearful Maryvale neighbours.

        • 11th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
        Warwick City Band brings live music back to town

        Premium Content Warwick City Band brings live music back to town

        News The pandemic saw the Rose City’s musicians silenced, but this weekend they are...

        • 11th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
        Farmers turn to tourism to make land profitable

        Premium Content Farmers turn to tourism to make land profitable

        Rural A rise in domestic market gives drought-stricken Southern Downs producers a chance...

        FOR SALE: 10 businesses up for grabs in Warwick

        Premium Content FOR SALE: 10 businesses up for grabs in Warwick

        News From motels to pubs, a range of dream business ventures are at your fingertips in...