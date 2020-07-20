Kanye gets his White House bid underway with first rally

With a lack of fanfare unusual in American politics, Kanye West is about to hold his first presidential campaign rally.

After signing the requisite paperwork and paying his fees to the approproriate authorities last week, the rapper, 43, made it official that he would be joining Donald Trump and Joe Biden on the ballot for the November Presidential election.

This came after word leaked out that he was in fact dropping out of the race.

After revealing he is running for president of the United States, the rapper announced that he will be kicking off his campaign on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the rapper asked fans for help.

He tweeted: "Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations," as he also posted a list of the spots.

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

Kanye added: "You can also sign up at the website kanye2020.country."

The one-time ardent Trump MAGA supporter once proudly donned the famous red cap.

According to ABC News, anyone who attends the rally will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.

Attendees are also required to social distance and wear a mask.

The event will be held at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, according to a statement.

The rally is "for registered guests only."

The Grammy winner shocked the world on the Fourth of July when he announced his presidential dreams.

He wrote: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

"I am running for president of the United States!"

Kim Kardashian, who is married to the mogul and shares four kids, showed her support by sharing his tweet to her Instagram Stories and also retweeted him while adding an American flag emoji.

Just a few days after his tweet, Kanye revealed his plans in a head-turning Forbes interview and explained his policies and views.

He said: "I don't know if I would use the word policy for the way I would approach things.

"I don't have a policy when I went to Nike and designed Yeezy and went to Louis and designed a Louis Vuitton at the same time. It wasn't a policy, it was a design.

"We need to innovate the design to be able to free the mind at this time."

West, who has supported Donald Trump, added that he would be running as a candidate for the "Birthday Party"- "because when we win, it's everybody's birthday."

He also revealed that his running mate would be a preacher from Wyoming named Michelle Tidball.

After the odd interview, sources told ET that Kim did not agree with it.

The insider said: "Kanye's family will always support him in his endeavours."

