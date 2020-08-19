Karl calls out Russell Crowe snub on air

Maybe you're coming on a little strong, Karl.

A self-confessed Russell Crowe "fangirl", Today host Karl Stefanovic couldn't resist interrupting entertainment reporter Brooke Boney's live interview with the A-lister this morning - to ask why Crowe had ignored his recent text.

Six minutes into a chat with Boney about his new movie Unhinged, Crowe copped a new line of questioning from Karl's co-host Ally Langdon.

"Rusty, can I just interrupt? Karl told me he was watching (2000 Oscar-winning blockbuster) Gladiator the other night with his son, and he flicked you a text message..." she began, as Stefanovic waved at Crowe like a nervous fan.

"That was you? I wasn't sure if it was you. It came up with a thing (saying) 'Maybe Karl Stefanovic', but I wasn't quite sure..." Crowe insisted.

Karl’s still waiting for that text.

Stefanovic explained he was watching a pivotal scene in the film - "the greatest scene ever in a movie, by the greatest actor ever in cinema" - when he decided to impress his son River by sending the star a personal text. The teen was sceptical.

"River goes, 'You don't know Rusty.' I said, 'I've got his number, so I'll text him'... NOTHING came back," he said, as he and Langdon collapsed in fits of giggles.

"I'm so sorry. I'll send you a text for you to show River," Crowe promised.

Elsewhere in the lively interview, Crowe dropped a surprise F-bomb as he talked up his new film. "I've been telling people, try to see it with a friend, because there's going to be half a dozen times where you just have to turn to someone and go, 'WHAT THE F**K?'" he explained.

Bit early for that sorta language, Russell.

RELATED: What you never knew about Gladiator

Crowe slightly muffled his voice as he mouthed the words, but the message was clear - leading to some nervous laughter from Boney given the morning timeslot.

"…Which is exactly what the producers are saying up in the control room right now!" she quipped.

Crowe's in good company with that interview F-bomb - Masked Singer evictee Christine Anu appeared to shock even herself during an appearance on The Projectlast night when she accidentally said she'd recorded "a f***ing million versions" of her signature hit My Island Home.

"And that's the end of the show!" Carrie Bickmore called out with laugh as Anu gasped and covered her mouth, with Peter Helliar adding: "Somebody put a mask on her now!"

Originally published as Karl calls out Russell Crowe snub on air