Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tradies at Karl Stefanovic's beachside getaway at Sunshine Beach.
Tradies at Karl Stefanovic's beachside getaway at Sunshine Beach.
Property

Karl Stefanovic pushes mansion extension on TV

Matt Collins
4th Aug 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

He's only been a Coast homeowner for a couple of months, but Karl Stefanovic is already looking at updating his Sunshine Beach home.

And the whole country knows out it.

Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine have submitted an application for an extension to their Sunshine Beach beachside property.
Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine have submitted an application for an extension to their Sunshine Beach beachside property.

Noosa Council received an application submission from the Today Show host on Friday, July 10 requesting approval to add an extension to his beachside property.

This comes after the breakfast television show's visit to Noosa in July, where weatherman Tim Davies spent three days in the region chatting to locals and showcasing all the great things about Noosa.

Inside Karl and Jasmine's $3.6m Sunshine Coast pad

Lifestyles of the rich and famous: Celeb-owned homes

This included a chat with Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart discussing tourism's bounce back after Queensland's relaxed border restrictions.

After crossing back to the Sydney studio, Mr Stefanovic stated on-air that Cr Stewart was "the best mayor in Australia".

When Mr Stefanovic's co-host said, "what do you want Karl?", he replied in jest, "just trying to shuffle that extension through the Council".

To date, the application is currently undergoing assessment.

More Stories

karl stefanovic mayor clare stewart noosa council sunshine beach property the today show
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lawrence Springborg ‘devastated’ by daughter’s death

        premium_icon Lawrence Springborg ‘devastated’ by daughter’s death

        News Megan Springborg was missing for days before her body was found on Saturday.

        460 JOBS: Men’s shed part of million-dollar funding

        premium_icon 460 JOBS: Men’s shed part of million-dollar funding

        News The $774,789 shared Warwick building has been a project three years in the making.

        Firefighters warn of smoky day on Southern Downs

        premium_icon Firefighters warn of smoky day on Southern Downs

        Environment Planned burns to clear out months of dry debris.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick District Court, updated...