Kart Club to host modified championship to celebrate return

KARTING: Revved up karting enthusiasts will have their first taste of competition next month, following the further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Warwick Kart Club will host a modified ‘championship’ round on July 11 and 12 – the first competitive meet since restrictions were imposed in March.

Kart Club president Nicole Brown said committee members were “very excited” to have racing return sooner than first anticipated.

“We were hopeful but we actually didn’t expect it to come so soon,” she said.

“A lot of people are excited that we can get back to the track earlier than we were expecting.”

The two-day race meet will feature four racing times to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

It is the first time the club have organised a two-day meet, however it’s one Brown is excited to try out.

“Because we have 15 classes that we have to spread across the two dates, we have them mixed up, so particular classes race at a particular time,” she said.

“The committee have been working around the clock over the past month to have the best possible schedule.

“There’s been a great response to a four-hour race meeting, so it’s not taking up an entire day or weekend.”

Despite drivers no longer competing for championship points, Brown said there would be ample opportunities for drivers to compete against one another.

“I think COVID has forced us to think outside the box,” she said.

“It’ll be a trial and we’ll go back to our members and ask for feedback.

“At this stage, we should see at least four race meets go ahead between now and the end of the year.”

Hopeful social gathering limitations will be relaxed later in the year, Brown said officials were closely monitoring the number of participants trackside.

“We’re being very strict with the people that are coming to the track, and the rules are the rules,” she said.

“The schedule has allowed us to have 100 people at the premises for each of the four race meetings, including essential personnel along with one driver and one pit crew member.

“(The race meet) will be open to anyone, but we are offering it to our members early to prenominate and then it’ll be open to everyone else.”