Karts compete at Sandy Creek

Elyse Wurm | 10th Jun 2017 7:50 PM

REV HEAD: Mak Holden, 16, is taking to the track this weekend for the Southern Club Challenge at Sandy Creek Raceway.
REV HEAD: Mak Holden, 16, is taking to the track this weekend for the Southern Club Challenge at Sandy Creek Raceway. Elyse Wurm

Whizzing around Sandy Creek Raceway this weekend are the speed demon go karters competing in the Southern Club Challenge.

Starting today, the drivers took to the track to vie for top qualifying positions then moved into heats in the afternoon.

Revving could be heard throughout the yard, as competitors and their supporters made adjustments to their karts in an effort to slice a bit of time off their laps.

Reigning Queensland junior champion in KA3 class Mak Holden took to the track, coming second in the qualifying race.

In his fourth year of competing, Mak is at ease behind the wheel.

"I used to get nerves but not any more, I'm used to it," he said.

The 16-year-old began racing when his father decided to give the karts a whirl.

Starting with a second hand kart, he has upgraded to his own and also gained support from sponsors Full Throttle Racing and CRG Australia.

"They're really supportive," he said.

"It's good to be part of a big team like CRG Australia."

Travelling from South Ripley for this weekend's challenge, Mak has proven distance is no barrier.

He has entered competitions all throughout the state including in far flung locations such as Mackay and Townsville.

Now taking to the track in KA4 class, he takes inspiration from champion racer Louis Hamilton who also began his stellar career in a kart.

Mak's dad, Brad Holden, is offering support throughout the challenge, making slight adjustments to the kart in between races to help maximise speed.

"We're all chasing a tenth of a second," he said.

"You make chassis adjustments to make the kart faster."

"The kids are all pretty good drivers but the kart can make a big difference."

The Southern Club Challenge will continue at Sandy Creek Raceway tomorrow.

The karts may be small but they mean business, head down to see a bit of a different take on traditional car racing.

Entry for spectators is free.

