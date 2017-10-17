21°
News

Kebab Zone further delayed, still weeks away

DELAYED: Work has not yet begun on Kebab Zone at Rose City Shoppingworld.
DELAYED: Work has not yet begun on Kebab Zone at Rose City Shoppingworld. Sophie Lester
by Elyse Wurm

WARWICK has been demanding to know when popular food court vendor Kebab Zone would be reopening at Rose City Shoppingworld after extensive delays to the shop's development.

People have started to question whether the store would be reopening at all.

Kebab Zone and Group director Fatih Kara today confirmed the eatery would be reopening, but work had not yet begun on the store.

Mr Kara said customised equipment was the reason for the delays, as specialised kebab cooking and serving equipment was required.

"We were waiting for material to come through and they take time to get built,” he said.

"You'd rather do it properly than rush something so it's long lasting rather than fix things along the way.”

In March, the Daily News reported the store would be closed for six-eight weeks for development.

Since then, the store has continually been delayed for months at a time.

Mr Kara said work had been confirmed to start this Friday, with the development expected to take 6 weeks.

If all goes to plan, the shop will be reopening before Christmas.

Mr Kara said recruitment had not started for staff, but depending on the popularity of the store between 4-8 staff were expected to be required.

The new store will be opening with a slightly different menu, including Turkish pide and snack packs to accompany their popular kebabs.

Mr Kara said he was excited to be reopening in the Rose City soon.

"Warwick's a good small town and we've always liked working together with the community,” he said.

"Once we're open we expect their full support.”

Topics:  business food court kebab zone rose city shoppingworld

Warwick Daily News
Graziers lead way at Carey's

Graziers lead way at Carey's

Bellevue caps off great season with strong showing at competition.

REVEALED: Homewares retailer to open at Rose City soon

LOOK TO THE FUTURE: Bed, Bath N' Table will soon be opening at Rose City Shoppingworld.

A new store is set to open its doors next to The Reject Shop

Loads of fun at the fair

FAMILY FUN: Imogen and Suzanne Tomich, Margo and Annabel Cory, and Olivia and Tina Mcdonald enjoying a day out at the Uniting Church Spring Fair.

Community event rolls in at weekend

Warwick defies Rat Race rain

NOTHING CHEESEY: (From left) Carla Thornton, Allira Charles, Jess Thompson, Matt Gee, Amy Higgins and De Kelly representing WIRAC at the YMCA Rat Race.

Six of Warwick's bravest head to Brisbane for obstacle course.

Local Partners