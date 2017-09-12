Keep an eye on mates

LOOK FOR THE SIGNS: Marcelle Thompson, with a previous R U OK? pamphlet. Information on how you can get help, as well as help others, will be available on Thursday.

THREE words mightn't seem like a lot but they have the ability to save a life.

Are you okay?

The simple question can initiate discussion, prompt action and encourage change.

This Thursday, R U OK? Day takes place in Warwick and Southern Downs Suicide Prevention director Marcelle Thompson said the event hada significant importance for people in rural communities.

"Feelings of hopelessness can lead to thoughts of suicide,” Mrs Thompson said.

"There are a lot of situations where people feel hopeless in and they lean towards suicide because they feel it takes away the pain.

"They don't realise that it is a permanent thing, they just want to make it a bit easier on themselves.

"A lot of people in that situation don't want to die, they just want to get rid of the pain.”

Mrs Thompson identified that men and women in areas such as Warwick can be placed in situations that can impact their mental health.

"With farmers experiencing drought conditions, not much water, trying to provide for their families and not being able to do it,” she said.

"Mental illness and not being able to find work can also lead to depression, as well as suicidal thoughts.

"Suicide impacts the people left behind but they don't do it to hurt them.

"They don't mean to hurt anyone, it's just that the pain becomes too great for them to handle and they can't see a way out.”

SDSP is just one group that acts as a support service to those in need and Mrs Thompson said R U OK? Day provided a welcoming atmosphere.

"Some people want to talk and some don't but the important thing to remember is that we are always there to listen and people don't have to go through their problems on their own,” she said.

R U OK? Day will be held at Warwick Town Hall on Thursday from 9am.

If you or somebody you know requires assistance, phone Lifeline on 131114.