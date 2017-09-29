'Keep children out of it'

IN THE MAIL: The Coalition for Marriage distributed the leaflet titled "three ways marriage will change the classroom".

DESPITE being excluded from the same-sex marriage survey, the Safe Schools program has featured prominently in campaigning for the no vote.

Safe Schools Coalition Australia offers resources and support to help school staff create safer and more inclusive school environment for same-sex attracted, intersex and gender diverse students, staff and families.

It has 312 member school nationwide, but has been labelled as radical gender-bending ideology by no campaign vehicle, The Coalition for Marriage.

A brochure sent out by the Coalition for Marriage claimed more radical gay and lesbian sex education programs being introduced in schools, kids being taught their gender and parents losing their rights are three ways gay marriage would change schools.

Queensland Action Group for LGBTIQ+ Student spokeswoman Dr Janet Berry said those involved in the same-sex marriage campaigns should stop including children and schools in their messages.

"Linking marriage equality to the care of vulnerable children is a tactic to win votes that shows no respect for the children and may load more discrimination and hurt on them, their parents and siblings,” Dr Berry said.

Many Warwick residents agreed children and education policy should be left out of the debate around the survey.

Some said children should not be exposed to the debate or the Safe Schools program.

Others said children should be excluded because the question asked in the same-sex marriage survey does not pertain to other policy areas.

"This is about equality for consenting adults, nothing else. All these other lies and misinformation from the No camp are simply clouding the issue,” Peter Solomon wrote.

"The survey has absolutely zero effect on education policy. This is fear mongering propaganda,” Lyn Prowse-Bishop wrote.

"Children should not be used in either campaign. I also think references to what the Education Department will or will not teach is out of the question - some claims being made have been found to be false and misleading,” Sylvia Micallef wrote.

"Only people who are of voting age should be included in the debate. Just another way of clouding the issue from those who have little or no substance to their argument,” Kevin Lind wrote.

"No, and they shouldn't be included in the supposedly Safe Schools program or the gender fluidity things or anything where the children can't be identified as boys and girls,” Warren Stidolph wrote.

"(Kids) are way too young to understand or be concerned about these issues. As long as they are supported when they identify their own sexuality,” Robyn Kienzle wrote.