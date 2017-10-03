Keep daylight saving south of the border

IT IS an issue dividing opinion in most Queensland towns, however Warwick has offered a resounding answer to the yearly question.

The Rose City clearly does not want daylight saving in the Sunshine State.

We put the question to Facebook on Monday evening, and the overall consensus was emphatic.

On the first Sunday in October, residents in New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria put their clocks forward, meaning the sun sets later in the day.

Ultimately this means Queensland falls an hour behind eastern states, and half an hour behind South Australia.

Daily News readers responded to our Facebook survey last night .

Brian Clifford gave the idea of daylight saving a thumbs down: "Nope, no way. Never! I actually own a place down there and I don't visit during Daylight Savings Time, because at my age I can't afford to lose another hour.”

Annette Smith was another reader against the move: "We've survived this long without it, I don't see the need to start making changes now.”

Susan Johnson said other states should keep in line with normal time: "No, our summers are too hot, why don't the other states stay at Eastern Standard Time with us.

Patrick Bowerman on the other hand, was in favour of the change: "Yes we should. It's good to have that extra daylight to do things after work. Also makes it easier with travelling. Queensland needs daylight savings.”