KEEP ON CRAFTING: Market lifeline gets the go ahead

NEEDED BOOST: Chris Guymer has been selling his handcrafted toys at the Rodeo Markets for 9 years. Picture: Nev Madsen.

WARWICK crafters have been delighted by news the annual Warwick Rodeo Country Craft Markets will go ahead this year, pending regulations.

Warwick Potter's Association president and stall organiser Sue Creed said she was thrilled to have "all systems go" come October.

Due to coronavirus, it would be the only craft market left in the 2020 events calendar.

"Market cancellations have had a big impact on us. They are the bread and butter of the Potter's Association, they pay insurance, rate and rent," Mrs Creed said.

'We depend on them for a roof over our head."

The association wasn't the only one to suffer from a lack of events.

"50 per cent of market holders depend on them for their entire income," Mrs Creed said.

"The other percentage of locals use the 2-3 chances a year to make a little extra."

One of these was Chris' Toys craftsman Chris Guymere, who was hopeful for the return.

"We've missed another big one with the Jumpers and Jazz Potters' Craft Market (usually occurring this month) and a lot of the same people came to both markets," he said.

"To have this one is a definite boost. Hopefully it will bring back visitors to the area."

For many youngsters like Twins Dominic and Dimitri Bakon, the Warwick Rodeo Country Craft Markets was a staple in the Warwick Rodeo events calendar.

The retired manual arts teacher said he had been in a better financial position during the pandemic than other crafters who depended on market stalls to bring in an income - turning to online pages such as One Day Closer To Rain.

"I've found that since the coronavirus, online markets have done really well for me. They've been very helpful in this time, but I'm not sure if a lot of other people have done that," he said.

"It was hard for a lot of people."

Market Co-ordinator Sue Creed is overjoyed to bring back the Rodeo Markets this year. Photo Paige Ashby / Warwick Daily News

Mr Guymere also said nothing could beat meeting customers in-person and the social aspect of the stalls.

"It's fantastic to be able to see the smile the kids get when they see some of the toys and to hear people say, 'Oh, I got this one at last year's stall and the child absolutely loves it'," he said.

"That's really gratifying.

"And for some of them (stall holders) this is the only time of the year we see them because they will travel a large distance just because the market is so popular."

The annual market traditionally follows the Warwick Rodeo parade.