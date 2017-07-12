Keep the small-town charm of Warwick alive

EIGHTEEN years ago, Allison Webster had a life-changing decision to make - Toowoomba or Warwick.

Her parents had recently settled down this way and Ms Webster wanted to bring her own family closer.

It was the potential she saw in Warwick that made the decision for her.

"Toowoomba was already hustle and bustle,” Ms Webster said.

"It was developed and a big city, Warwick was not, nowhere near it and I could see that Warwick was going to grow and become something special.”

Ms Webster grew up in the beach side tourist town of Coffs Harbour, where her mother owned a couple of shops within the Big Banana complex.

School holidays were spent working there, selling souvenirs and gifts to the hordes of visitors to the attraction.

The Big Banana souvenir t-shirt, still a staple for tourists today, was designed and produced by her mother in those early days.

Ms Webster said when she was 15 the family left New South Wales for north Queensland.

"At that point, I wanted to work in retail, like my mum,” she said.

Today she does , as owner of Workin Wear Warwick for the past nine years.

"Warwick is a wonderful town,” Ms Webster said.

"I've loved it ever since I moved here and I had enough faith in the place to go into business by myself.

"I've met many fantastic people and have a fabulous client base.”

A staunch opponent of seven-day trading, Ms Webster believes the town should not aim to become like every other place, but remain unique, itself a draw card for tourists.

"Tourists aren't coming here for jocks and socks,” Ms Webster said.

"They're coming here to see the sights, to sit and have a coffee, look at our historic buildings, perhaps a little window-shopping and to just enjoy the peace.

"They come here to escape the rat race, not walk into another place exactly like the one they've left.

"I've always thought the fact Warwick shops were closed on a Sunday was part of the appeal, part of the country charm of the place.”

Ms Webster said Warwick needs to promote its small-town liveability and the proximity to everything.

"Warwick is a great base for tourists,” she said.

"They come here for our events and facilities, and they can explore from here.

"There is so much to see in every direction.”