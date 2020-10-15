Menu
Allan John Goodall leaving Caboolture Magistratres Court after pleading guilty to exposing himself while watching a young woman sunbathe on a beach.
Crime

‘Keep your pants on’: Naked man watched woman on beach

by Kara Sonter
15th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
A man who exposed his genitals near a woman then sat and watched her sunbathe told police he took his pants off because he had a cut leg.

Allan John Goodall was at Skirmish Point, at Woorim on Bribie Island, on September 16 when he passed a young woman and took his pants off, Caboolture Magistrates Court heard.

The court heard 68-year-old Goodall, while naked, sat down on a beach chair with his back to the water and watched on as woman sunbathed.

The court heard the woman spotted the naked man near her and was happy to see police.

The court heard that as police patrolling the area approached Goodall he put his pants on his lap to cover his genitals.

Magistrate James Blanch heard Goodall, a pensioner from Bribie Island, had suffered a stroke two-and-a-half years ago which had affected his speech and memory.

"No one wants to look at you," Magistrate Blanch said.

"That poor girl, having to put up with you carrying on like a d*ckhead.

"I suggest you stay off the beaches unless you've got clothes on.

"Keep your pants on."

Goodall pleaded guilty to on count of public nuisance and was fined $900. No conviction was recorded.

 

 

Originally published as 'Keep your pants on': Naked man caught watching woman on beach

crime public nuisance

