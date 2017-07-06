The forbidden words being resurrected for our youngest

OUR LANGUAGE MATTERS: Delphine Charles and her nephew Jarrod Hockling, want to keep the language alive.

IN THIS very town, not all that long ago, Aborigines who wanted to leave the mission and live among white Australians, needed to follow a strict set of rules.

These included being forbidden to practise and celebrate their culture, songs, dances and language.

Breaking these rules meant being sent back to the settlements, or worse, jail.

Assimilated indigenous people were even forbidden from mixing with those friends and family still on the missions, except when permission was granted or for special occasions, such as funerals.

Warwick woman Delphine Charles said her grandmother Pearl Bundock wanted more for her children than the mission offered.

"She grew up on the Muli-Muli mission, near Woodenbong," she said.

"She wanted my mum and aunty to have a proper education, and that wasn't going to happen in the mission.

"Everywhere they went after that, they had to dress and behave to a certain standard, otherwise they'd be sent away.

"They basically had to appear as white as possible."

Ms Charles said her own mother died in January.

"We were going through her stuff, and we found Nan's exemption card," she said. "It was like a passport for indigenous people.

"They were obliged to produce it whenever asked by someone in 'authority', be it a policeman, doctor, even a shopkeeper.

"On it was printed the list of rules.

"She was forbidden from speaking her own language."

Mrs Charles said as time passed and rules softened and disappeared, her nan began to reclaim her native Githabul tongue.

"For years and years Nan was scared of teaching her children and grandchildren her language," she said.

"It was against the law, getting caught meant getting sent back or to jail.

"But when she realised that they couldn't do that to her any more, she began to speak without the fear."

Ms Charles said it would happen when her nan and her sisters got together.

"Sometimes they'd just forget and speak in the native language," she said.

"Other times they speak the Githabul language if they didn't want us youngsters to know what they were talking about.

"Thankfully the language didn't die - those who stayed on the missions were allowed to speak the native language freely and it stayed alive with them.

"Nan used to talk Githabul and teach bits and pieces to the younger generations, my kids and their cousins.

"She didn't really ever do that for her own kids or grandkids though, and we asked her why, but it was that old fear of breaking what was law.

"We picked up words from other people and would sometimes use them at school, the teachers would have no clue what we were on about."

Ms Charles said the Githabul language is still going strong.

"The Muli-Muli mission is now called Muli-Muli Crescent," she said.

"Muli-Muli means 'on a hillside'.

"There are some members of the older generations who use the language a lot, but it's evolved over time.

"This is probably due to words and phrases being passed down incorrectly or the influence of other languages and cultures coming in over the years.

"Even most of the young kids in the community know a few words and can understand.

"I could always understand the language better than I could speak it."

The theme for NAIDOC Week 2017 is Our Languages Matter and Ms Charles said she would urge all indigenous families to seek out their local language.

"Learn it, pass it on and make sure it stays alive," she said.

In the 18th century, there were about 250 Australia Aboriginal languages, but now there are fewer than 150 and all but 13 of those are highly endangered.

The languages that have survived the best are located in the most isolated areas of the country.