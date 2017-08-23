25°
Keeping the future in mind

Sean Teuma
| 23rd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
CHANGE: (From left) James Fern and Xasanthia Frith (SOTE), Hannah Briggs and Mitchell Potter (Assumption College) with Dr Joachim Ribbe.
CHANGE: (From left) James Fern and Xasanthia Frith (SOTE), Hannah Briggs and Mitchell Potter (Assumption College) with Dr Joachim Ribbe. Sean Teuma

WARWICK high school students and members of the public were treated to a climate talk at the School of Total Education last

week.

Dr Joachim Ribbe was a special guest of SOTE as a part of their Science Week celebrations, and the Professor of Climatology at the University of Southern Queensland said that the world as we know it is altering.

"It's clear the climate is changing,” Dr Ribbe said.

"Policymakers need to consider the use of fossil fuels, and look at stronger policy and direction.

"Individuals also need to look a their own lifestyles, and how they can help the problem.”

Dr Ribbe advised that there are simple ways that everyday people can reduce their carbon footprint.

"Things such as walking where possible and considering how people use energy at home are two easy ways,” he said.

"Turning power points off is a simple but effective way of reducing energy consumption.

"People should also consider that all food purchased from overseas uses resources that impact the environment to make its way to Australia.”

Science co-ordinator Ray Licence said it was beneficial for everyone to have Dr Ribbe take the stage.

"It was good for students, as well as our guests, to hear what Dr Ribbe had to say,” Mr Licence said.

"Students had the chance to see and communicate with someone who has a clear passion in the field, which provides inspiration for them.”

Year 11 SOTE student James Fern said the talk was an eye-opener for himself and his peers.

"It makes me think about your own carbon footprint, and what I can do on a personal level to help.”

