Keeping the town thriving

Jonno Colfs
| 4th May 2017 4:00 PM
COUNTRY CLASS: Andrew Cooper is a big fan of our country town vibe.
COUNTRY CLASS: Andrew Cooper is a big fan of our country town vibe. Jonno Colfs

AFTER taking the big step of starting his own business, Andrew Cooper hasn't looked back.

When Skehans Menswear closed Mr Cooper stepped in and started Coopers Menswear in May 2016.

"It's been a big learning curve for me,” he said.

"It's been a great experience learning about the ins and outs of running a business, but I've been surprised at how well it's done so far, which has been extremely satisfying and very pleasing.

"And learning to cater for the Warwick shopper and what they need or want.”

Mr Cooper said he'd received enormous support from the community.

"And I couldn't have done it all without the support I've received from family,” he said.,

"They are still helping me out each step of the way.”

Mr Cooper was born in Warwick and spent his childhood on the family sheep and cattle farm at Karara.

"I went to Karara State School,” he said.

"There were only about 30 kids at the school but it was a lot of fun.

"I have two sisters and enjoyed a very relaxed lifestyle out there, it was a beautiful rural setting.”

Mr Cooper then attended Assumption College through to Year 12.

"I really had no idea what I wanted to do after high school,” he said.

"Straight after school I started working at Lowes Menswear in the Rose City Shoppingworld and worked with them for eight years in a retail assistant role.

"That experience certainly helped to get me to where I am now.”

Whenever he can Mr Cooper jets off overseas for a well-earned holiday.

"I've been to Europe and the United States,” he said.

"I love England, the atmosphere, the people, the different culture.”

When he's not jetting around the world, Mr Cooper feels right at home in Warwick.

"I love this place,” he said.

"It's a great little town and still has that wonderful country town vibe, which is definitely something we need to hold on to.

"There's such a community orientated feel as well.”

To keep Warwick moving forward Mr Cooper said it was crucial to support local businesses.

"Shop locally and keep those businesses thriving,” he said.

"It's also important for keeping our main street alive.

"It's the heart of Warwick, there's so much history and it looks fantastic.”

