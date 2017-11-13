Keeping up with the QCWA

COOKING FUN: The Glen Aplin and Wallangarra QCWA members have been enjoying the fun of Country Kitchens.

COOKING FUN: The Glen Aplin and Wallangarra QCWA members have been enjoying the fun of Country Kitchens. Contributed

THE Broadwater branch has held a birthday celebration with a number of members and guests attending.

It is always fun to have a branch birthday party.

The Killarney branch held a successful spring carnival luncheon and fashion parade with some wonderful hats on display. It was so popular it may become an annual event.

Many branches held Melbourne Cup functions, with the members at Glen Aplin dressing in their best outfits and hats at their monthly meeting.

Victoria Hill branch members enjoyed their Melbourne Cup function at the home of member, Annette Frizzell.

They incorporated the country of study into the function and had a Nepalese luncheon. Members each brought some Nepalese style food to share.

The branch is planning to have a sausage sizzle at Bunnings on December 9, so drop into Bunnings and say hello to the Victoria Hill ladies.

COOKING IN COMPANY: Wallangarra and Glen Aplin members enjoying their Country Kitchens workshop. Contributed

Emu Vale members assisted the hall committee with a large function, which included a cent sale.

Other branches had quieter celebrations but all were enjoyable.

Members of the division are planning to provide some of the food for the centenary celebrations of the egg- throwing incident next Saturday in Warwick.

Look out for the homebaked goodies that will be on sale.

Glen Aplin and Wallangarra branches have had the third and final hands-on nutrition workshop with the Country Kitchens team.

The orange army enjoyed the day making healthy and delicious party food.

SHOWING OFF: Country Kitchens facilitators Sharon Hannah, Alison Payne, Bev Sullivan and Sandy Styles demonstrating their skills at the Warwick Show.

Facilitators were presented with their certificates and members are planning future events in Glen Aplin and Wallangarra to spread the healthier, happier news of Country Kitchens.

Winners in the knitting and crochet state finals contest:

Libby Gunderman from Stanthorpe Branch received second place for her modern outfit for a baby.

Sandy Styles of Glen Aplin Branch received a second place for her entry, any medium

Dawn Booth of Condamine Valley Warwick Branch won several prizes - first place for her sleeveless vest, special prize for her entry in crochet and second place for her knitted garment in hand-spun wool.

Helen Coffey of Stanthorpe Branch received second place with her own creation with an agricultural theme.

Diane Kirby of Leyburn Branch won first place with her entry from natural colour hand-spun wool. Diana also received the Marjorie Morrow prize.

A number of resolutions were passed at the recent state conference held in Brisbane.

Killarney Branch's resolution to strongly oppose the discontinuation of landline phones in rural and remote areas was carried.

Condamine Valley Warwick Branch's resolution to have photographs included on Blue Cards was also carried.

Other resolutions, including the introduction of dialysis machines at Charters Towers Hospital and lack of emergency communication in the areas affected by Cyclone Debbie, were discussed and carried.

Of particular concern was a drug used in the treatment of breast cancer not being available on the PBS.

This is a new drug which will be available next May but unless it is included on the PBS it will cost thousands of dollars a month, making it unaffordable for many.

These and other resolutions were passed and will be forwarded to the appropriate government departments.

QCWA members hope for positive attention to these matters.

The copyright information day is on November 25 at the Condamine Valley Warwick rooms in Grafton St, Warwick. Bookings are essential.

Phone Jenny Whitsed on 46648083 or email jenny whitsed@hotmail.com by November 22 to book.