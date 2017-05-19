17°
Keeping Warwick healthy at Carbal

Jonno Colfs
| 19th May 2017 3:22 PM
TEAM CARBAL: Ranald McIntosh, Janelle McCarthy, Carla Murphy and Teela Hyndes.
Carla Murphy

I'VE been working at Carbal Medical Centre since 2015

I'm the care-co-ordinator for the integrated team care chronic disease and mental health program.

I work with patients participating in the program and assist in linking them to care and services they need.

There's a lot referrals and liaising with specialists, GPs and Allied Health providers and anyone else that is required to help manage their condition.

We also help patients with travel, accommodation and home care services, much of which is funded by the health department.

I originally started working in Aboriginal health when I was 19.

I was lucky enough to do a traineeship at school and loved the work and have never looked back.

The team here at Carbal is great to work with, I love this job.

Janelle McCarthy

I'M HEADING into my third year here at Carbal Medical Centre.

I have a dual role, I work on the personal helpers and mentors program (PHAMs) and also look after some of the transport requirements for our patients.

With the PHAMs programs I work with individuals who are usually suffering mental health issues and work closely with other local services to help those individual patients.

Help can mean anything from health, employment and legal matters.

They tell me what their needs are and we set short term goals to try and achieve them step by step.

Then we can work towards long term goals.

I like to discover people's passions and try to turn those into careers.

Prior to coming here I was a trainer and facilitator with Queensland police.

I find my age and experience helps me help others.

I love the work and find empowering individuals gives hope and a simple thanks gives me enormous satisfaction.

Teela Hyndes

I JOINED the Carbal team in September 2016.

Originally I was posted to the Mob Van which was based in Stanthorpe to cater for the indigenous community down there.

That ended after a three month trial and I started full-time in the Warwick centre from there.

On reception we're responsible for welcoming people to the centre, answering phone calls, making bookings and everything else a reception job entails.

Before I started here I was a stay-at-home mum and studied a Diploma in Community Services, which I looking to complete shortly.

This is a really great place to work, it's quite different from a mainstream practice, the staff here are very much a family and we also chip in and help one another out where we can.

It's a fun and friendly place to work.

Ranald McIntosh

I'VE been working here now for just over 12 months.

My role is in transport.

I'm responsible for driving our local patients around, to and from appointments, to specialists, dentists, physio, the hospital - anywhere they need to go relating to their treatment.

Before starting here I worked at John Dee and also spent some time in the mines on Boyne Island.

I'm married to Tonie with two boys and she stayed in Warwick while I went off to work.

It was good, but with two lots of rent and missing the family it made more sense to come back to Warwick.

I really enjoy this work, I had done a little community work previously and it had always been a dream of mine to work within the aboriginal community.

