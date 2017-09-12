Keeping Warwick on track

SINCE 2011 John Griffith has been focused on doing his bit for the Warwick community.

As Warwick Lions Club president, Mr Griffith has been an integral part of an invaluable community organisation that gave away more than $27,000 to local groups and charities last year.

When Mr Griffith and wife Halina moved to the area in 2009 he was keen to integrate into his new community and found joining the Lions the perfect way to do so.

"It was a great way to meet the locals and make a lot of new friends,” he said.

"We all work very well together and get on wonderfully, and we also work with other Lions clubs from around the region to better the community.

"It's a like a big family.”

Born in Brisbane at the end of the Second World War, Mr Griffith grew up in Yeronga, on Brisbane's southside.

At age 17, Mr Griffith decided he wanted to join the police force.

"It seemed everyone else did as well at the time. There was a bit of a queue,” he said.

"So I sat the entrance exam for that and also to get a job working on the railway.

"The railway job came up first so I took it.”

This signalled the beginning of a 48 year-long career.

"I started out as a lad porter in Brisbane, then worked my way up to become a signalman,” Mr Griffith said.

"Every day there was a lot of responsibility to get things right, but also a lot of fun and comradeship.

"Becoming mates with the guards and drivers it was a community and I enjoyed being a part of it.”

Mr Griffith said signalmen had to be on the ball.

"It wasn't hard to send a train down the wrong track,” he said.

"It you had the points lined up wrong, or there was misunderstanding with the orders. Nine out of 10 times it was accidental. Sometimes the drivers would miss the signals and go a bit too far.”

In the late 1980s technology changed the signalman's job forever.

"We became train controllers, and went from being out in the train yards to locked in a cage, a windowless room in Bowen Hills where everything was computerised.” Mr Griffith said.

"The job lost the beauty of its face-to-face element.”

These days Mr Griffith is back in the open again, long since retired, and you'll generally find him manning a barbecue with the Warwick Lions Club, doing his bit for the community.