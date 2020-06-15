Kelly Clarkson’s very complicated divorce

Kelly Clarkson is ending her relationship with Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage.

The American Idol winner and talk show host filed for divorce in June 2020, shocking her fans who had known her and Blackstock as a loving couple living a Hollywood dream.

While the split might shock fans, a source claimed to Entertainment Tonightthat the pair made the decision to divorce "after realising the relationship hasn't been working for a while".

Further complicating matters: Blackstock has served as Clarkson's manager and is the former stepson of country singer Reba McEntire, one of Clarkson's musical heroes. McEntire is reportedly "supportive" of the split.

With the divorce coming as a surprise to the world, below is a rundown of just how their whirlwind romance got to this point.

THEY MEET

The couple, pictured here in 2013, first met 14 years ago. Picture: Getty Images for NARAS

The couple met in 2006 at a rehearsal for the County Music Awards, People reports. Clarkson was on hand to perform Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time. Blackstock, meanwhile, was there to perform a duet of the country band Rascal Flatts' What Hurts the Most.

He was the group's tour manager at the time. However, the two did not begin dating yet as he was still with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth.

THEY DATE

In 2012, they reconnected at the Super Bowl. By this time, he was single too and they were able to start dating, but their courtship as boyfriend and girlfriend didn't last very long before they took things to the next level.

THEY GET ENGAGED

Less than a year after they started dating, Blackstock was ready to be married once again. On December 5, 2012, Clarkson took to Twitter to announce the exciting news that he had popped the question and that she had accepted.

"I'M ENGAGED!!!!! I wanted y'all to know! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever :)" she tweeted at the time.

THEY ABANDON WEDDING PLANS

The couple had abandoned plans for a lavish wedding. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Clarkson originally had plans for a big, lavish wedding to take place outdoors in the US autumn. Specifically, she was eyeing an October 2013 date. However, she revealed to People at the time that she abandoned those plans after the process got too hectic with her busy schedule.

"We are so busy that we finally just came to terms the other night and were like, 'So, we change our minds and we want to elope.' We just got so overwhelmed by it - all the decisions."

She noted that between her various work obligations and acting as step-mom-to-be to Blackstock's two kids from his previous relationship, they decided that eloping was the way to go.

THEY ELOPE

In October 2013, Clarkson and Blackstock got married in a small, intimate ceremony in Tennessee.

I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock :) We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever! pic.twitter.com/vYYqopBAcr — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 21, 2013

"I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock :) We got married yesterday at BlackBerry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever!" she wrote on Twitter at the time, along with a photo of her and her new husband on the big day in question.

THEY HAVE KIDS

Although her marriage to Blackstock meant she would become a step-parent to his two kids, Savannah and Seth, the couple got to work quickly on adding to their family.

In 2014, less than a year after tying the knot, Clarkson welcomed her first child, River Rose, to the world.

"Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th! Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9! :)" she announced on Twitter.

Two years later, in 2016, she gave birth to a son, Remington Alexander.

"Our little baby boy has arrived! Remington Alexander Blackstock was born 4/12/16 & he is healthy & we couldn't be happier or more in love!" she tweeted.

THEY SPLIT

The couple’s business and personal lives are intertwined. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The duo's marriage seemed fine at the beginning. Her career continued to roll on as she released music and got her very own talk show. However, they reportedly listed their Los Angeles home for $US10 million, offering the first sign that trouble was brewing.

A little more than a month later, it was revealed that the Since You've Been Gone singer filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4. Although precious little is known about the reason for the split, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the duo realised their relationship hadn't been working for a while and ultimately called it quits.

"Kelly and Brandon work together non-stop and that became a contention in their relationship," the insider said. "Brandon is the (executive producer) of her show, as well as her manager."

The source further alleged that "Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn't."

