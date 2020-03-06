Menu
Kendall Jenner has posted a series of smokin’ bikini snaps – but some fans have picked up an unusual detail.
Kendall Jenner rocks tiny string bikini

4th Mar 2020 7:10 PM

Kendall Jenner has posted a series of smokin' bikini snaps while sunning herself on the beach - but some fans have picked up an unusual detail.

The model rocked a bright, tiny two piece by Aussie swimwear brand Sommer Swim, but she put her own stamp on the original design.

Rearranging the halter-neck strap, the 24-year-old transformed the bikini into a bandeaux top, leaving very little to the imagination.

"Me and this bikini: a love story," Kendall captioned four snaps of her wearing the colourful two piece.

me and this bikini: a love story

In one photo, the star seemed to mimic her claw-foot bath with the position of her toes. Picture: Instagram.
Kendall rearranged the bikini to change the design slightly. Picture: Instagram.
While the snaps garnered a number of compliments from the star's famous pals, a couple of fans expressed concern over a potential wardrobe malfunction given the very brief bottoms.

"How does her v stay in that? Mine would be all over the place," one said.

"I know right. Lol a few movements and hello world," another responded.

Other eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice the strange position of Kendall's toes.

A few fans commented on the model’s toes. Picture: Instagram.
"Third pic zoom in on the toes," one fan said with the cry-laughing emoji, while another referred to her toes as "real grippers".

Celebs including Paris Hilton, Tyler, The Creator and sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner flocked to throw their fire emojis at the model's series of snaps.

"This low-key hot bro," her close friend Tyler, The Creator said.

Kendall's post comes hours after sister Kylie posted her own steamy selection of bikini pics featuring both her and Kylie on their recent glam trip to the Bahamas.

DAY 1 💚

Oh, to be a Kardashian-Jenner.

The star took a number of mirror selfies to show off the patterned swim suit. Picture: Instagram.
