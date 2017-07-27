Keppel candidate rejects claim of a 1-term mayoral failure

LNP candidate for Keppel, Peter Blundell, in his mayoral days for Southern Downs Regional Council.

THE LNP's candidate for Keppel yesterday rejected claims that he was a failed, one-term mayor responsible for overseeing mass job losses and huge rate hikes.

Peter Blundell has moved to "clarify the facts" surrounding his stint as leader of Southern Downs Regional Council following a brutal attack by Brittany Lauga.

The incumbent Keppel MP claimed Mr Blundell hiked rates up by 14% and "sacked workers" during his time at the helm of Southern Downs Regional Council, which includes Warwick and Stanthorpe, between 2012-16.

Mrs Lauga said voters then "sacked him after just one term" with Mr Blundell dumped having picked up less than 10% of the vote.

She called Mr Blundell a "blow-in", who only arrived in the region 18 months ago.

While Mr Blundell was yesterday keen not to be drawn into a "mud-slinging" match, he said he needed to clarify the facts, blaming the Labor Beattie Government's forced amalgamations for causing heartache for his former community.

"The disaster created by amalgamation under the Labor Beattie Government put a massive strain on a number of small councils," Mr Blundell said in a written statement.

"The measures put in place and the debt inherited because of amalgamation meant we had to make tough decisions on the budget and we faced a lot of community pressure to reduce the council workforce.

"We did not sack staff, we lowered staff numbers through natural attrition - not replacing staff as, and when, they retired or resigned.

"The mess of amalgamation meant we had to adjust a number of different rating categories so that we put everyone on an equal rate base, but we managed to minimise rate increases through fiscal restraint."

He said the Keppel electorate did not want to hear bitter personal attacks.

"It would be very easy to bite back with as many scathing insults, but I'm not going to because I think the people of this region have had a gut full of the constant negativity and deserve more than bitter personal attacks," Mr Blundell said.

"I may have only been here 18 months, but I chose to move here and I chose to make this place home because I love it.

"You don't have to have lived here for a lifetime to know what a great place it is, to see the potential, or know how tough it is for families and businesses to pay the bills at the moment."

He said he was proud of his public service record of nearly 20 years.

"I think the people in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast just want to see policies and projects that make life a little easier," Mr Blundell said.

Earlier this week he announced he would be focusing on job creation and tackling the high electricity and fuel costs.