Key to staying connected and calm during isolation

SITTING on the couch and bingeing Netflix may be beginning to wear thing for the extroverts of the Rose City.

Gone are the days when we could pop down to the pub or have a few mates round.

Going out clothes have been replaced with trackies and socks and many have gone make-up-free for some time.

And with the empty social calendar hanging on the wall, it's hard to not feel lonely and a little uncertain about when the day of spending time with friends will return.

But in the digital age, you don't have to feel far away from friends and family.

Here's a list of apps that will make you feel a little less isolated and put a smile on your dial.

House party

So it may not be a real party, but this app comes pretty close.

House party is a face-to-face video chat app where you can connect with up to eight people in a chat session.

The app will alert you when your friends are 'in the house' and ready to chat so you can jump right into conversation and add people in at any time.

The app also enables participants to play games like trivia during the call, making it the next best thing to hanging out in person.

Calm

Feeling anxious?

Has all that time at home messed with your sleep schedule?

Users of the Calm app can find strategies, meditations and stories for better sleep, increased happiness, reduction of stress and anxiety.

The guided meditations range in size and subjects will help you feel a little more calm and in-tune with yourself in the midst of all the chaos in the world right now.

Facetime

If you have an iPhone, this tried and true video chatting app will enable you to have face-to-face interactions with the ones you love.

The app also works on iPad and all you need is a good Wi-Fi connection or mobile data to hit call.

Headspace

A novice at mediation? Makers of the headspace app say this will get even the most unlikely people into the practice.

Headspace is meditation made simple, teaching you life-changing mindfulness skills in just a few minutes a day.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp allows people from all over the world to chat and video chat each other in its simple and easy to use app.

All you need is a mobile number to get started.

The app is regarded worldwide as a great for the elderly and those not-so-tech savvy, due to its simplicity.

Zoom

Working from home and struggling to connect with your co-workers and peers?

Zoom is a web-based video conferencing tool with a local, desktop client and a mobile app that allows users to meet online, with or without video.

Zoom users can choose to record sessions, collaborate on projects, and share or annotate on one another's screens, all with one easy-to-use platform.

Via Zoom you can conduct a virtual happy hours, a yoga class, all ways to get creative and connected during this testing time.

Pubs Hub - digital tavern

If you're missing grabbing a schooner with some mates, The Pub Hub is the answer to your prayers.

Users create their own table, share the link and bring their community together for a few drinks via video chat.

There's no need to sign up and it's completely free.

Fitness lab - five minute home workouts

Working out for even just a few minutes a day is a great way to release endorphins and feel happy and calm.

The fitness lab has a free bank of home workouts you can do in just five minutes.

Clear a space in the garage, living room or spare room and get moving.

Happy colour by numbers

Colouring has the ability to relax the fear centre of your brain and induces the same state as meditating by reducing the thoughts of a restless mind.

If you can't make it to the shops or want a quick digital reprieve, there are dozens of apps designed for relaxation colouring.

The colour by numbers app makes colouring easy and features over 5000 free colouring-ins to choose from with the tap of a finger.

Words with friends

The days of board game night may be over by scrabble with your mates doesn't have to be.

If you're feeling a bit of friendly competition, Words with Friends is a great example of just one of the apps you that allows users to have a game with friends.

The game will also help you expand your vocabulary and sharpen your wit, keeping you sharp while stuck at home.

All apps listed can be purchased by searching for them in the search bar of the app or Google Play Store on your mobile device or tablet.