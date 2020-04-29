Key changes introduced to council portfolios

TOWN HALL MEETING: Southern Downs councillors gathered at Warwick Town Hall for this morning's meeting.

POOR video and sound quality dogged the Southern Downs Regional Council’s second public meeting when it was livestreamed via Facebook today.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said council staff were working “on the run” to adapt the technology to the demands of the coronavirus era.

“What they’ve done is a lot better than what it was the first time,” Cr Pennisi said.

“They worked hard to achieve that, and we’ll endeavour to always improve and tweak it as we go along.”

Despite the mayor’s congratulations to the technical support staff, dozens of commenters complained of sound quality so poor they were unable to discern what councillors were saying.

Resident Lyn Sound took to social media to tell council staff the video was “too hard for me to listen to, so had to give up”.

“Great idea, improve sound and I’ll be back,” she said.

The technical problems have thus far prevented councillors from providing the transparency and clear communication many promised over the course of their campaigns.

A spokeswoman for the SDRC said staff were aware of the ongoing issues and are working to rectify it.

“We ask residents to be patient as we do our best,” she said.

A number of key administrative decisions were made over the course of the meeting, including councillor portfolios.

The mayor takes on Planning and Prosperity, Executive Services, Youth Development, Tourism, Disaster Management and Media and Communications.

Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley is charged with handling Engineering, Infrastructure and Financial Services.

Former Deputy Mayor Jo McNally has seen her role reduced, solely assigned the Asset Management portfolio.

Cr Windle will take on Community Services, Towns and Villages, Disaster Recovery and her fellow returned councillor, Cameron Gow, will handle Environmental, Waste, Sustainability and Disaster Management.

Cr Andrew Gale is in charge of Parks and Open Space, Transport and Information Technology.

Cr Marco Gliori will take on Sport and Recreation, Events, Culture and the Arts.

Agriculture and Corporate and Commercial Services was assigned to Cr Cynthia McDonald, who has experience in the industry as a beef farmer.

Cr Stephen Tancred will take responsibility for Water and Tourism, as well as Audit and Risk Management.

“Almost three weeks in and there’s been a lot of changes,” said Cr Pennisi.

“Council staff are adapting to that change very professionally.

“Give us a little bit of time to get it together and they’ll all do a great job.”

Councillor Jo McNally was endorsed to join the Local Government Association of Queensland, giving the Southern Downs a voice in the peak body, which represents the needs of local councils at a state level.

According to councillor Sheryl Windle, Cr McNally’s extensive experience in advocating for council issues would serve her in good stead for the role.

The contributions of the local Farrell family was recognised in a decision to name a section of Scrymgeour Rd in Rosenthal Heights after them.

The road, to be named Farrells Rd, begins from the railway line and borders property owned by Phil and Leanne Farrell for the last 16 years.