KEY DEBATES: 5 sources of contention for SDRC

ON TRACK: SDRC’s application for a $1.9 million drag strip precinct has been advanced. Photo: file

THE agenda for the week’s SDRC general meeting has been released, revealing which Warwick issues will soon become the subject of council debate.

Whether it’s new projects and developments or controversial community concerns, these are some of the most noteworthy agenda items.

WARWICK DRAG STRIP PROGRESS

SDRC’s $1.9 million proposal for a new drag strip precinct in Warwick looks to be progressing, with the council tendering “detailed submissions” to the State Government late last month.

“Smart water” meters worth $940,000 and a $19,000 “Accelerate Economic Development and Tourism Plan” also appear to be advancing.

Other potential allocations included a second round of the controversial rural water tank rebate and a Cambanoora Gorge management plan, though no indication has been given of their progress at this stage.

Witches Lane street sign. Photo: Jessica Paul

RENAMING OF WITCHES LANE

Warwick resident Ben Hoffman wrote to the Daily News earlier this year to air his grievance with the naming of Witches Lane in Loch Lomond, a street name he claimed did not honour his ancestors’ connection to the land and area.

After several months, Mr Hoffman’s application to change the name will be tabled before Southern Downs councillors on Wednesday, with several potential names to be put to a vote.

DROUGHT COMMUNITIES PROGRAM

SDRC’s Community Drought Recovery Project 2020 was designed to see the council support local not-for-profit organisations to kickstart projects to revive a community decimated by drought.

With two streams of funding divided between community halls and other community facilities, organisations could apply for up to $25,000.

However, after receiving close to 40 applications, the project’s funding pool has been “significantly oversubscribed”, leaving SDRC to decide how to allocate the money available.

Former SDRC Rod Kelly, Community Event recipient Colleen Lindores, Killarney Lions President Ray Bodley, Killarney Lions Citizen of the Year Margaret Grayson, SDRC councillor (now Mayor) Vic Penissi and Member for Southern Downs James Lister at the the Killarney Lions Australia Day Breakfast in the Park in 2018.

REVISION OF AUSTRALIA DAY AWARDS

Each year’s Australia Day Awards see a number of Southern Downs residents recognised for their community efforts as part of a broader ceremony.

At Wednesday’s meeting, SDRC will propose a new format as a way of “elevating the prestige” of the day.

These changes include giving an award in each category to residents from the “northern” and “southern” areas of the region, along with separate citizenship ceremonies and a street party celebration.

POTENTIAL RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

Developers CivTech have submitted an application to turn a vacant lot on St George Street into a two-storey unit block.

At this stage, the initial report from SDRC officers recommends councillors give developers the green light, though their approval would be subject to a number of building conditions.

However, a number of complaints from neighbouring residents could spark debate, as was seen with the discussion of a Haidley’s development and several new service stations in previous meetings.

