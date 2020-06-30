Key evidence in truck death probe revealed

As the man accused of pushing another man in front of a truck appeared in court, police revealed a key piece of evidence vital to their investigation.

AN unusual pattern of blood found at the scene after a man was fatally hit by a truck has been revealed as the key piece of evidence which led to another man being charged with manslaughter.

Innisfail man Gaugu Robert Sailor, 22, is accused of getting into a fight with Zachary Crease, 46, on the side of Cardwell's main street just over a week ago, before either pushing or punching him onto the road in front of an oncoming B-double.

The pair had only met that day, travelling down to Cardwell together for a gathering at a Victoria St residence before they allegedly became involved in the fight on the roadside in front of the property.

Innisfail man Zachary Crease, 46, was killed on Sunday night after being hit by a truck at Cardwell. Picture: Facebook

Mr Sailor appeared briefly in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning with the matter adjourned until tomorrow for his solicitor to take further instructions, and possibly make an application for bail.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Jason Smith said while the case was initially treated as a pedestrian fatality, an expert scenes of crime officer was among the first officers to attend and spotted some anomalies.

"She identified very quickly that some of the blood patterns in the area were not consistent with a traffic accident scenario so we acted on that and started investigations," he said.

"We were able to backtrack and quickly identify that there was more to this."

Gaugu Robert Sailor, 22, who is charged with the manslaughter of Zachary Crease, 46, in Cardwell. Picture: Facebook

Police have not alleged Mr Sailor had intended to cause Mr Crease's death, but that it allegedly occurred due to recklessness - one of the types of manslaughter charge.

"You might have intended one thing, but another thing happened and if that was foreseeable you're responsible for that," Det Acting Insp Smith said.

"That's the scenario that anyone who engages in unlawful activity takes on. They're responsible for the consequences of their actions and so they should be."

He said they were also continuing to hunt for a southbound motorist who drove past the site just prior to the alleged incident, which occurred about 8.45pm on Sunday, June 21, in the hopes the vehicle may have a dashcam.

