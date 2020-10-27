'Frustrating': Key stakeholders missing from quarry meeting

A number of key stakeholders met in Noosa Council chambers last week, while outside residents staged a peaceful protest opposing the number of trucks travelling to Kin Kin Quarry.

A community meeting bringing together all stakeholders to discuss Kin Kin Quarry trucks took place last week, but without several key voices.

The meeting, facilitated by Noosa Council last Friday, was attended by council staff, community representatives, State MP Sandy Bolton and police Acting Inspector Ben Carroll.

However, Transport and Main Roads and quarry boss Martin Cordwell were absent.

Community representative Sarah Keating from Save the Noosa Hinterland group said the no show of the key stakeholders, specifically Transport and Main Roads, was "frustrating".

"The reason we were having the meeting was to bring them to the table," she said.

Kin Kin quarry.

Noosa mayor Clare Stewart said it was important the Department was at the table for meaningful discussions.

"Council will continue to advocate for the community, and we need Main Roads' officials to be at these talks to identify what can be done to make the road safe and minimise impacts from quarry trucks," she said.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman confirmed the department did not attend the meeting.

He said the department had met with council and police representatives earlier in the week and then met with quarry representatives to discuss community concerns.

In the earlier meetings, senior officers from Transport and Main Roads briefly inspected Kin Kin Pomona Rd - a state controlled road - with council staff and Acting Inspector Carroll.

"We discussed a number of scenarios and will continue to have talks with TMR officers regarding a potential upgrade of the road and other safety measures," infrastructure services director Carl Billingham said.

Quarry boss Martin Cordwell confirmed he did not attend the meeting, saying the council had informed him the meeting was initially cancelled and therefore he had booked another engagement.

"Council rang me back, but by then I already had other commitments," he said.

Mr Cordwell said he looked forward to meeting with the various stakeholders in the future and would "engage with council early this week to get the outcome of the meeting".

Acting Inspector Carroll advised police were working closely with Main Roads in assessing speed limits and other road factors along this route to address concerns.

"Regular and ongoing police traffic enforcement activities continue along the Kin Kin - Pomona Rd and adjacent routes," he said.

Council has issued nearly $27,000 in fines to the quarry operators for alleged breaches to the Quarry Management Plan.