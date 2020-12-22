Key to piecing together death of man at taxi rank

Detectives trying to piece together what led to the alleged murder of a young dad have launched a fresh call for information.

DETECTIVES trying to piece together what led to the alleged murder of a young Innisfail dad at a taxi rank have launched a fresh call for information about the moments leading up to his death.

Father of two Alex Ollson, 28, was allegedly beaten to death at the Edith St rank by Tongan national Peniola Liu, 30, in front of many witnesses just after 2am on Saturday.

Mr Liu has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Police have not yet identified whether the pair had any interactions earlier in the night, but are hoping other revellers who had also been out enjoying festive season celebrations could hold the key.

Alex Ollson, 28, died during a fatal assault at the Edith Street taxi rank in Innisfail. Picture Facebook

Far North police detective Acting Inspector Kevin Goan said the motive was currently unknown although it was understood both had been drinking at a licenced premises that night.

"We obviously have CCTV that supports some of their movements," he said.

"We're probably interested in the more broader movements from earlier in the evening and we'd ask that anyone who has seen both the victim or the (alleged) offender if they could come forward, tell us what they know of their movements or any interactions between the two.

"We would like any movements at all between either party throughout the early part of the evening, into the later part of the evening and, most importantly, the early hours of Saturday morning when this assault took place."

Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail police or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Key to piecing together alleged taxi rank murder in Innisfail