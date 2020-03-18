KFC-You-Later: Fast food franchise now take-away only
KFC is now KF-see-you-later, with the fast food giant announcing that customers will no longer be allowed to dine on premises as the COVID-19 situation continues to intensify.
KFC Australia CEO Nikki Lawson said, in a statement this morning, that while KFC's kitchens would remain open, its dining room doors would not.
"From today, Wednesday 18 March, we've chosen to temporarily close our dining room seating and ask everyone to use drive-through, takeaway or get KFC home-delivered instead," Ms Lawson said.
Ms Lawson said restaurants would implementing additional COVID-19 safety measures to ensure bacteria doesn't become unwelcome 12th addition to the fabled herbs and spices mix.
"We've introduced a question (on our clock in system) that asks them if they have checked their temperature and if they feel ok to start their shift," Ms Lawson said.
Team members will also undergo compulsory COVID-19 training on increased safety measures and hygiene standards.
Servers will be required to use of hand sanitiser after every cash transaction, while all customers are being urged to use cashless payment options and to order via the KFC app.
KFC will also trial a 'kerbside service', where restaurant team members will deliver click and collect orders to the carpark.
"Social distancing is everyone's priority," Ms Lawson said.
Domino's, too, have implemented "Zero Contact" options with Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij previously saying the company is prepared to implement 100 per cent Zero Contact ordering (carry-out and delivery) in the near future, or Zero Contact Delivery only, if necessary.
Brisbane KFC closes after worker diagnosed with virusMeanwhile, a Brisbane KFC restaurant shut its doors indefinitely last week after a worker was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The company that its Deagon outlet in Brisbane's outer north has been shut down as a precaution.