KICK OFF: Date set for junior Wolves

GAME ON: Junior footballers will be back on the field in July with Warwick District Football Association committing to their season.

FOOTBALL: The date has been set for Warwick’s junior footballers to return to the field, with Warwick District Football Association confirming the 2020 season will go ahead.

The decision comes after months of uncertainty due to the strict coronavirus regulations guiding sporting clubs return.

Wolves president Cameron Davey said the Association were looking to resume the Saturday competitions in July, after the school holidays.

“It’s going to be all of our age groups, from the under 6s up to our premier competition (under 15s),” he said.

“Registrations will open online next week. We just have to finalise a couple more things before we release too much information.”

Guided by the regulations handed down by Football South West Queensland and the Queensland Government, Davey said there would be significant changes to how the season operates.

“Each age group will have their own timeslot on a Saturday morning, to keep the numbers within the guidelines,” he said.

“At the moment, it looks like the guidelines will be 100 people. So, only one parent will be allowed if necessary, otherwise it’ll be spectators from their cars.

“We’ll just adjust the fields to suit so everyone can get a good view.”

It is expected the Association will run a minimum 10-week season, with the potential to run into term 4.

However, Davey said fixtures would be guided by the number of registered players for the season.

“Last year, (registration was) around the 300 mark – it’s a big junior sport,” he said.

“That’s why it would have been a shame to cancel it this year, and that’s why we’re trying to run some form of competition.”

The announcement by junior rugby league and junior Aussie Rules to cancel their seasons, is one that Davey hopes will draw more players into the game.

“I think that is sort of why we’re going to have a go at it because we know there isn’t much sport available,” he said.

“We might pick up a few from different codes and different towns too.

“With Football Stanthorpe modifying their competition, we might get some players from there.”

For more details on the season, follow the Warwick Wolves Facebook page.