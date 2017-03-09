Kick up your heels tomorrow night

KICK up your heels, strip the willow and help a great cause tomorrow night at Warwick West State School.

The Warwick and District School Chaplaincy Committee is hosting a bush dance as a fundraising activity and are inviting everyone along to enjoy the night.

It starts at 6.30pm and from 7pm bush dancers will be entertained by the acclaimed Brisbane band The Smashing Bumpkins until 9pm.

Warwick West State School chaplain Jason Skinner said it was something a little different.

"It's going to be a lot of fun and we'd love to see a big crowd,” he said.

"The Smashing Bumpkins are a superb band and anyone who has seen them will want to see them again.

"They play all the bush dance songs a little bit differently, much more high tempo.”

Mr Skinner said the funds raised would go towards funding the school chaplaincy programs in Warwick.

"We want to keep school chaplains doing what they're doing,” he said.

"The money will help us run our breakfast programs, as well as things like providing stationary and uniforms for families that may not be able to afford them.

"We're there to supplement the support the schools provide and running events like this provide much-needed support so we can continue.”

Ticket are $10 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for a family (two adults and two children).

For info please phone Mr Skinner on 0429389562.