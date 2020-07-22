Kidman and Urban drop $5m on new pad

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have added a Manhattan pad to their international real estate collection.

The actor and country music singer's main residence is their Nashville mansion, but the celebrity couple also has homes in Los Angeles and in Sydney.

One of the buildings three entrances. Picture: Realtor/108 Leonard

Now they decided to add another home to their portfolio, with the purchase of a two-bedroom apartment at 108 Leonard St. for around $AU 5 million ($US3.5 million), the NY Post reports.

But the couple won't be able to make themselves at home just yet, after recently touching back down in Austrlia, with Kidman reportedly set to begin filming a new mini-series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'.

"I am thrilled we are able to make Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia," Kidman earlier told The Sunday Telegraph.

"It is a great opportunity for me to give back to the community that nurtured me through so much of my career."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Their new NY home in the landmarked McKim, Mead & White building in Tribeca - which once held the grand headquarters of the New York Life Insurance Company but was converted to condos in 2018 - spans the entire block between well-known Manhattan streets - Lafayette and Broadway.

The sprawling building is so large that it has three separate entrances.

You needn’t a flying car to park inside 108 Leonard’s coveted “sky garage” -- just money. Picture: Realtor/108 Leonard

"That's one reason why she liked it - and there's a garage she could drive her car into," a source said.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at their Sydney home. Picture: NicoleKidman/Instagram

The ability to enter discreetly is also what Kidman prized in her last paparazzi-proof Manhattan pad, which boasted a "sky garage" that allowed residents to park their vehicles by their apartments instead of in the basement.

The common outdoor area. Picture: Realtor/108 Leonard

Other amenities at 108 Leonard include an expansive indoor pool area, a hot tub, a gym and a media room.

The Aussie power couple have spent over $25 million on property in the past decade.

After getting married in 2006, Kidman and Urban are reportedly now worth more than $282 million.

The kitchens in the building feature floor-to-ceiling windows. Picture: Realtor/108 Leonard

Quite a first impression. Picture: Realtor/108 Leonard

Inside the open living and dining area. Picture: Realtor/108 Leonard

The building’s pool. Picture: Realtor/108 Leonard