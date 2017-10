Danielle Almond with the adorable Velvet.

Danielle Almond with the adorable Velvet. Sean Teuma

Despite unpleasant conditions, an enthusiastic crowd attended the Warwick Cowboys Clubhouse yesterday for the Kids, Pets and Art day.

The Warwick Arts Council hosted the event, with House Rules winners Luke and Cody Cook on hand as special guests.

Many people took the chance to bring their doggos and pupperinos down and enjoy a morning outdoors.

Check out our gallery from the event below: