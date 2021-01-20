‘Kids can be heard’: The Southern Downs young gun of 2021

FROM LITTLE THINGS: Two years after her submission, Warwick girl Ella Winfield's Learn to Ride bike park was unveiled last year.

FROM LITTLE THINGS: Two years after her submission, Warwick girl Ella Winfield's Learn to Ride bike park was unveiled last year.

SHE may only be 10 but Ella Winfield has shown the Warwick community there’s no shortage of what you can accomplish when you use your voice.

The young gun has been named the Southern Downs’ latest Junior Citizen of the Year.

Ella was a standout nominee for her tireless efforts to bring the $307,000 Australiana Park Learn to Ride park to life.

The two-year project was inspired by a similar track in Toowoomba, and proved to Ella there was no limit to what people power could achieve.

“I think it’s very important for that to happen. For kids to know they can be heard, that it’s not just adults who are allowed to be heard,” she said.

“Kids can have their own ideas and say.”

But the process wasn’t all fun and games for the then eight-year-old.

“It actually felt a bit nerve-racking because I didn’t know what the answer would be. I had fingers crossed to say yes but I knew they could still say no,” she said.

“But now there is a little person inside of me saying I did this and I did something good for the community.”

WELCOME WORDS: Ella Winfield took the brave and assertive step of penning a letter to then Mayor Tracy Dobie to put forward a big idea that could help kids all around the region.

Last year, the pathway was named winner of the road safety category at the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia Queensland Excellence Awards.

Delighted mum Sara said Ella was in for a bright future and glad to see Ella reap some recognition.

“I’m bursting with pride at Ella’s award, her confidence and contributions to her community are an inspiration,” she said.

But Ella is far from over, already planning her next community mission.

“When I first wrote the letter former mayor Dobie told me there is a junior council and when I’m old enough I might try and get into that,” she said.

“I hope this encourages other kids to put their ideas out there and get heard.”