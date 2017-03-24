Kids enjoy Warwick show all to themselves

All ABOARD: Students from Warwick East State School The Hub enjoyed beating the crowds to the show.

IT'S EVERY child's dream to have a showground to themselves, complete with all the scary rides, showbags and dagwood dogs they could wish for.

And that's just what students from The Hub at Warwick East State School were treated to yesterday.

Warwick Show organisers invited the children to come and enjoy the rides, food, pavilions and animal nursery before at least 4000 people head through the gates from today until Sunday.

With only a few students, no crowds and one very big show, every student looked delighted to be in kids' paradise.

Queensland Fire Service Warwick officers made the students day even more special by taking them on tours of the grounds in a little red fire truck with a very loud horn.

There was also a sausage sizzle put on for the students and sideshow alley was opened for them after lunch so they could test drive their favourite rides.

Special needs students of all Warwick schools, including Glennie Heights and Warwick High were invited to enjoy the day out. They also came through in small groups from 10am to 2pm.

The show opens at 7.30am. Entry is adults $12, students $7, pensioners $7 and children $3. There is free entry for under 14s on Friday and Sunday there is free entry for all.